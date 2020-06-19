This One-Step Decor Upgrade Will Transform Your Bedroom

Country-wide lockdowns have required us to spend a lot more time at home (an experience that's come with ups and downs). The good: we're pausing to appreciate the little things in life. The meh: when life takes place within the same four walls, things can go Groundhog Day real quick. Luckily, there are easy ways to inject some newness into our shelter-in-spaces — and the best place to start is in bed.
Changing up your bedspread is a single-step decor hack that can completely shift the look and feel of a room. Considering this item is the focal point of your R&R center (there's a reason it's called a bedroom, after all), use it to set a fresh aesthetic tone by upgrading to an eyecatching new duvet or adding a chunky throw on top for a touch of texture. Even the use of a bold-hued color scheme — right now we’re loving minty greens and earthy browns — can breathe life back into your stale atmosphere (and, by the transitive property, you).
Ahead, a selection of striking bedding that will help you feel less like Bill Murray and more like a carpe diem quaran-queen.
