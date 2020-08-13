Copenhagen Fashion Week looks slightly different this season. The sun is still shining, sure, but with a fashion industry in flux — further compounded by the global pandemic — designers have reexamined their priorities, putting community front and center. Ganni, in lieu of a runway show, presented its spring '21 collection via an exhibition in collaboration with creatives from its community, while Holzweiler shot its campaign with activists working across social justice, Black Lives Matter, and environmentalism, pledging to donate €30,000 (roughly $35,500 USD) to GLITS, Neighbors In Action, and Polluters Out. Most brands, from Baum Und Pferdgarten to Brøgger, embraced a return to smaller salon shows.
While we're welcoming this slower pace and human focus, and encourage brands to examine their raison d'être in light of a pandemic and pressing climate crisis, one thing we're glad to see still thriving is street style. Copenhagen has been influencing the rest of the world's personal style for years now, but when lockdown days blur into one and loungewear seems to be our only outfit of choice, the flair and fashion seen on the streets of Denmark's capital feel even fresher.
Don't donate or stow away your wardrobe just yet, there's a world outside your comfy co-ord — just take a look at the Danes, proving that there's still joy to be found in dressing up. Click through to see 20 looks inspiring our summer wardrobe, fresh from Copenhagen Fashion Week.