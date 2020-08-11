Eloquii Launched A Clothing Rental Platform — & Your First Month Is Free

In July, Eloquii conducted a survey of 1,000 women sized 14 to 28 to determine what they wanted and needed in the clothing department during these uncertain times. Given that many stores were closed, with online shopping the only option, an overwhelming majority of respondents noted that finding clothes that fit correctly and comfortably was their number one priority. According to the survey results, 80% of women see a clothing rental subscription as the solution to this problem. In addition, most women still find the act of getting dressed and looking polished to be important, with 80% of respondents agreeing that a clothing rental service could help them achieve both. “It gives [our customers] the excitement of receiving new clothes each month, provides real value, and allows them to try on clothes in the comfort of their own home,” says Chase.