While this week of Netflix premieres belongs to Kissing Booth 2 , there are actually many more new gems to find on the streaming service. Earlier this week Netflix released Love on The Spectrum , an Australian docuseries about dating while on the autism spectrum. If you’re looking for a very different kind of docuseries, there's also debuted Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, a show completely lacking romance — but filled to the brim with mob horror stories. Elsewhere on the streaming service you will find a druggy foreign-language teen comedy, a mouthwatering travel series, and much more.