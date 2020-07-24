Kissing Booth fans, this is your moment. After more than two long years of waiting, the Netflix YA rom-com is finally back for a second round on Friday, June 22, with sequel Kissing Booth 2. You’ll get more Elle (Joey King), more Noah (Jacob Elordi, now with HBO pedigree), and even some new eye candy in the form of Taylor Zakhar Perez’s hunky Marcos, the latest Kissing Booth star destined to vie for Elle’s heart.
While this week of Netflix premieres belongs to Kissing Booth 2, there are actually many more new gems to find on the streaming service. Earlier this week Netflix released Love on The Spectrum, an Australian docuseries about dating while on the autism spectrum. If you’re looking for a very different kind of docuseries, there's also debuted Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, a show completely lacking romance — but filled to the brim with mob horror stories. Elsewhere on the streaming service you will find a druggy foreign-language teen comedy, a mouthwatering travel series, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.