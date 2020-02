Quick Status Check: When Does Kissing Booth 2 Come Out?

For her part, though, King is eager for fans to see the latest installment in her character Elle’s journey. But — as you probably suspect — it won't be smooth sailing between Elle and Noah (Jacob Elordi) now that they’ve found themselves in a long-distance relationship. (Thanks a lot, Harvard!) “You'll get to see lots of ups and downs, not just between Noah and Elle, but you’ll see what’s going on between Lee and Elle and Lee and his girlfriend, and lots going on at Harvard,” King told Refinery29.com in a March 2019 interview