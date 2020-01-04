Here’s Every Netflix Original Film Coming In 2020

Netflix original films have been a bit hit-and-miss over the years, but the streaming giant is finally hitting its stride when it comes to prestige movie-making. No fewer than four key contenders in the film categories at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards are Netflix originals: Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name.
Now, Netflix has underlined its commitment to becoming a major film studio by tweeting the names – and plot details – of every original film coming in 2020. It's quite a release slate, which includes a "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary about Taylor Swift, a queer-themed Ryan Murphy movie starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer. There's also the sequel to one of the best ever Netflix rom-coms, To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
