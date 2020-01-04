Story from Entertainment

Here’s Every Netflix Original Film Coming In 2020

Nick Levine
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Netflix.
Netflix original films have been a bit hit-and-miss over the years, but the streaming giant is finally hitting its stride when it comes to prestige movie-making. No fewer than four key contenders in the film categories at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards are Netflix originals: Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name.
Now, Netflix has underlined its commitment to becoming a major film studio by tweeting the names – and plot details – of every original film coming in 2020. It's quite a release slate, which includes a "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary about Taylor Swift, a queer-themed Ryan Murphy movie starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer. There's also the sequel to one of the best ever Netflix rom-coms, To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Click through the slideshow for Netflix's plot teasers and cast details for every one of its 2020 original films.

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series