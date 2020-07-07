Two years later, The Kissing Booth is finally back open for business. The sequel to the Netflix original movie, starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald is officially set to hit the streaming service on July 24. Judging by the new trailer, The Kissing Booth 2 seems to promise just as many ups and downs in the messy realms of love and friendship as the first.
Based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles, the story continues right where the first left off. In the original, Elle (King) falls into a somewhat complicated whirlwind romance with Noah (Elordi), even though dating him threatens her best-friendship with his younger brother Lee (Courtney). After a series of hurdles and hilarious twists of fate, however, Lee and Elle work it out and Elle spends a happy summer with Noah before he goes off to Harvard.
In the sequel, Elle and Noah navigate maintaining a long-distance relationship, even though Elle is suspicious that her boyfriend might be enjoying college and his new female classmates more than she would like. On her end, Elle is once again faced with trying to book unwilling talent for the kissing booth — this time, the handsome, confident new "snack" Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who seems to have his eye on Elle. And of course, her budding love triangle and ever-changing future plans promise to mess with her precious relationship with Noah. Times change, but boy problems basically stay the same. Sigh.
Check out the trailer for the film below.