Joey King & Her Kissing Booth Are Coming Back To Netflix So Soon

King — who in the interim was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Gypsy Rose on Hulu's The Act —announced the official release date herself during a special live event with Netflix. She was joined by her onscreen best friend (and friend in real life) Joel King as well as new cast members, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Zakhar Perez. They spent most of the time sharing stories about their time on set, including one that involved Richardson-Sellers and King getting food poisoning at the same time. That's certainly one way to bond quickly! "They've become two of my best friends in the whole world," King professed.