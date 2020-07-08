In the sequel, Elle and Noah navigate maintaining a long-distance relationship, even though Elle is suspicious that her boyfriend might be enjoying college and his new female classmates more than she would like. On her end, Elle is once again faced with trying to book unwilling talent for the kissing booth — this time, the handsome, confident new "snack" Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who seems to have his eye on Elle. And of course, her budding love triangle and ever-changing future plans promise to mess with her precious relationship with Noah. Times change, but boy problems basically stay the same. Sigh.