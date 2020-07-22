What The Love On The Spectrum Cast Learned About Dating (& Themselves) From The Netflix Series

But Chloe gets another shot at love when she meets Lotus for smoothies. In what becomes one of the show’s sweetest dates, the two instantly hit it off and bond over Sailor Moon and their experiences in school. Afterwards, they share a tender moment picking sunflowers. “With Lotus, the conversation kept flowing and was hardly ever awkward,” Chloe says. “No one made me feel the same way as she did before. I kept smiling for hours after our date ended.”