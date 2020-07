What The Love On The Spectrum Cast Learned About Dating (& Themselves) From The Netflix Series

Chloe’s story is a bit different. On the show, she says she’s dated several people before, but she has never been in love or had a crush . “At the time, I dated just for the sake of dating, not because I had any attraction towards the other person,” she says now, in an email to Refinery29. “Before the show, I would accept dates because I was asked. I thought it was rude to decline. However, being on the show made me realize what I’m looking for, and it’s okay to be picky. You don’t have to accept every offer you are given.”