It’s never really a good thing to be known as the “bad guy” on a television show, especially when it’s because you’re a violent, angry abuser hiding your homophobia from everyone, including yourself. But that’s who Jacob Elordi's Nate is on HBO’s Euphoria.
Euphoria's Nate Jacobs is one of the worst jocks we’ve seen on TV in recent memory because he’s just so bad and it’s terrifying to think that he might get even worse as the series progresses through season 1. Be thankful if you never came across a guy like him in school, because he’s like a poison slowly spreading through his class. Thankfully for humans in the real world, off-camera Elordi isn’t anything like his on-screen counterpart.
Whether you realize it or not, you’ve more than likely come across the super-tall (he’s 6’4”!) actor on your television screen before as he’s definitely on the rise right now. Depending on how much you watch Netflix original movies and/or follow tween celebrity gossip, Elordi has more than likely popped up in your Instagram feed a few times over the last year.
If you’re wondering who this truly bad boy is when he’s not terrifying everyone around him as Nate, here’s what you need to know about Elordi in real life.
His breakout role was in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth
This is where you've more than likely seen Elordi before (if not a few times thanks to multiple Kissing Booth viewings). Elordi plays Noah, the older brother of the lead Elle’s (Joey King) best friend and next-door neighbor, Lee (Joel Courtney). Elle has a crush on Noah, and it comes to fruition at the school’s carnival when Elle is in the kissing booth and Noah goes up to kiss her. What follows from there is a fun romp through teen romance, which is why it was one of the most re-watched movies on Netflix in 2018.
A The Kissing Booth sequel is coming!
And if you couldn’t get enough of Elle and Noah the first time around, on Valentine’s Day 2019 Netflix announced that a sequel was in the works. There’s no confirmed release date for the movie, but it’ll probably arrive some time in 2020.
He dated his The Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King
As yes, young love. Elordi and King fell hard and fast into a relationship behind-the-scenes of the Netflix movie, becoming one of the new young “it” couples for summer. However, the two later split, and while Elordi has never commented on the break-up, King recently explained that it was difficult, but that she doesn't plan to elaborate on it any further, telling Refinery29, “I think that the best way to make it go away is to just not acknowledge it. It was hard enough, so I had to sort of sit back and be like eh, whatever.” It appears as if both have deleted all traces of the other off of their Instagrams.
One of Elordi’s acting idols is Heath Ledger
He has brought up Ledger multiple times in interviews before, and on the anniversary of the late actor’s death he posted on Instagram “be kind today.” And just like Ledger, Elordi is from Australia.
He’s got more projects coming up
He’ll be seen in 2 Hearts alongside Riverdale’s Tiera Skovbye, and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee alongside acting legends like John Cleese, Chevy Chase, and Olivia Newton-John.
