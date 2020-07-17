Unbound Launched A Suction Vibrator (& It’s Secretly On Sale)

Unbound, of Bender vibrator fame, is out here trying to heat up your summer with its latest sextech innovation: a clitoral suction vibe called the Puff. ICYMI, Puff secretly debuted on pre-sale at the end of June (selling over 1,000 units within 24 hours of hitting the site) — and, lucky for us, its secret-pre-sale mode has a secret-sale price tacked on to sweeten the deal.
The brand's first-ever foray into suction may be on the smaller end of the vibrator-size spectrum, but rest assured that it still packs a powerful toe-curling punch. This tiny-but-mighty clitoral stimulator features five different intensity modes that are all equipped to stay whisper-quiet (you know, so you don't disturb your roomies). And, like all of Unbound's beautifully-designed vibes, it's waterproof and crafted from medical-grade silicone with a silky-soft finish (offered in two chic blue or pink colorways).
As you may already know, oral sex toys tend to be on the pricier side — since the mechanics and materials that actually mimic the sensation of your partner going down on you are pretty sophisticated contraptions — so any extra savings count. Until Puff makes its official entrée later this month, Unbound is offering it at an exclusive sale price of $36 (instead of its standard going rate of $46). So, may as well snag the shiny new toy alongside a shiny new deal while you're at it...
