It’s been over two months since we last saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out and about — looking very L.A. cool in coordinating baseball caps, no less — in their new home base of California. But after far too long away from our favorite royal duo, we have finally spotted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back on the streets this weekend, and, from the looks of it, their style is more relaxed than ever. So relaxed, in fact, that Markle’s linen dress is still available to shop — and it’s under-$80.
While out in Beverly Hills, Markle chose a summer-friendly frock by the brand Magic Linen. While most known for its sustainable bed and bath linens, the Lithuania-based brand also designs clothing made from the fabric. Her dress, called the Toscana dress, comes in white and light pink, has a high-low hemline, and boasts pockets (score). Markle completed the look with a pair of black-and-tan Sam Edelman flats, an oversized Janessa Leone straw hat, and a face mask.
Harry looked equally low-key in a brown baseball cap, a gray polo, jeans, and navy blue
sneakers trainers. He, too, wore a face mask.
This isn’t the first time that Markle has worn something from an affordable brand. Since joining the royal family back in 2018, the Duchess has been spotted in a number of lower-priced garbs, her favorite retailers being Aritzia, Madewell, and Everlane, among others. But rarely, if ever, do we get an outfit from Markle that rings in below $100. And given the nature of the Meghan Markle Effect, it’s even rarer when said outfit isn’t instantly sold-out. Instead, the Magic Linen Toscana dress is still available in all sizes, from XS to XL, and costs $76. But knowing Markle fans, it won’t last long. Shop the look here before it’s too late.
