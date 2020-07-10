Story from Coronavirus

The Best HEPA-Filter Air Purifiers To Buy For COVID-19

Elizabeth Buxton, Amanda Randone
From handwashing to hand sanitizer, non-medical face masks, social distance, and self-quarantine, the precautionary measures we've taken against COVID-19 continue to evolve as the pandemic pushes on. The latest tool in our lineup of virus-spread prevention? Air purifiers — or, more specifically, HEPA filtration systems.
Although the CDC states that the main threat of infection is thought to be spread through close person-to-person contact, there's still a reported air quality improvement case to be made for protection against airborne transmission starting with a building's or home's ventilation. According to a CNN article that consulted with Harvard environmental health researcher Joseph Gardner Allen, and, in lieu of a statement made by Governor Cuomo: properly ventilated buildings with high-efficiency air filtration systems can be an initial line of defense against the coronavirus. Which brings us to HEPA: If you've considered purchasing an air purifier or already own one, then you may be familiar with this four-letter filter but may not know what it actually entails. HEPA (which stands for "high efficiency particulate air") filters are rated at the top of their class for their ability to trap tiny particles in the air (around at least 99.97%, theoretically). But, it's this star quality that also makes it difficult (and expensive) to install HEPA filters on larger multi-room scales (e.g. as part of an entire home's ventilation system). This is why we so often see these top-performing filters employed inside smaller, room-by-room air purifier models.
TLDR: Handwashing, maintaining social distance, and the use of protective face coverings are proven impactful methods for preventing the spread of COVID-19. But, employing the use of a high-quality filtration system inside your home can also help when layered in with the aforementioned precautions. Although expensive, HEPA-filter air purifiers keep recycled air clean inside small enclosed spaces — and we've lined up the retailers along with featured products that best fit that bill below.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.

Amazon

Levoit
H13 True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
$89.99
Germ Guardian
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
$84.99
RIGOGLIOSO
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
$59.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

HoMedics
Totalclean™ 5-in-1 Tower Hepa Air Purifier...
$129.99
HoMedics
Totalclean™ Petplus Air Purifier
$143.99
Crane
True Hepa Air Purifier With Uvc Light
$129.99

Wayfair

Pure Enrichment
Purezone Air Purifier With Hepa Filter
$99.99
Hamilton Beach
Truair Room Air Purifier With Hepa Filter
$59.99$49.99
Winix
Plasma Wave 5500-2 True Hepa Air Purifier
$249.99$159.90

Dyson

Dyson
Pure Cool Me™ Bp01 Personal Purifying Fan
$349.99$299.99
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Cryptomic™
$649.99
Dyson
Pure Hot+cool™ Hp04 Purifying Heater + Fan
$649.99

Walmart

Holmes
Allergen Removing Air Purifier With True H...
$130.00
Coway
Ap-1512hh Air Purifier With True Hepa
$222.00$184.00
Miko
Home Air Purifier With Multiple Fan Speeds
$99.99$79.99
