The Best HEPA-Filter Air Purifiers To Buy For COVID-19

From handwashing to hand sanitizer, non-medical face masks, social distance, and self-quarantine, the precautionary measures we've taken against COVID-19 continue to evolve as the pandemic pushes on. The latest tool in our lineup of virus-spread prevention? Air purifiers — or, more specifically, HEPA filtration systems.
Although the CDC states that the main threat of infection is thought to be spread through close person-to-person contact, there's still a reported air quality improvement case to be made for protection against airborne transmission starting with a building's or home's ventilation. According to a CNN article that consulted with Harvard environmental health researcher Joseph Gardner Allen, and, in lieu of a statement made by Governor Cuomo: properly ventilated buildings with high-efficiency air filtration systems can be an initial line of defense against the coronavirus. Which brings us to HEPA: If you've considered purchasing an air purifier or already own one, then you may be familiar with this four-letter filter but may not know what it actually entails. HEPA (which stands for "high efficiency particulate air") filters are rated at the top of their class for their ability to trap tiny particles in the air (around at least 99.97%, theoretically). But, it's this star quality that also makes it difficult (and expensive) to install HEPA filters on larger multi-room scales (e.g. as part of an entire home's ventilation system). This is why we so often see these top-performing filters employed inside smaller, room-by-room air purifier models.
TLDR: Handwashing, maintaining social distance, and the use of protective face coverings are proven impactful methods for preventing the spread of COVID-19. But, employing the use of a high-quality filtration system inside your home can also help when layered in with the aforementioned precautions. Although expensive, HEPA-filter air purifiers keep recycled air clean inside small enclosed spaces — and we've lined up the retailers along with featured products that best fit that bill below.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
