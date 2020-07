Boob Sweat Sucks. But We Have Solutions

Maybe underboob sweat is just one more problem in a long line of issues you have with your breasts . Maybe you also get intense back pain; you're plagued with frequent irritation; or you just don't feel comfortable with the size of your breasts.In some specific and extreme scenarios, Dr. Golas says that breast reduction surgery could be an appropriate solution. “If someone has large breasts and they’re interested in a reduction , they should see a board certified plastic surgeon,” she says, adding that in some cases, a breast lift could be worth exploring too — though they're less likely to be covered by insurance than breast reductions, because they're typically deemed cosmetic.