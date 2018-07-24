The UK heatwave, which shows no sign of abating, saw temperatures climb to over 33C during the day and 24C overnight on Monday – and one group in particular is having a very tough time of it.
Across the land, hot and bothered women (and some men) are complaining of an inconvenient-yet-unavoidable affliction: underboob sweat.
In the current climate, our light and airy summer clothes are doing nothing to diffuse the issue. The sweat is seeping down our chests, through our clothes and into our bras, meaning we're washing them at twice the usual rate.
Italy and nice it was hooooooot and I had no problem concerning underboob sweat, so why in this UK am I suffering— your favourite francophone historian (@gothisha_) July 22, 2018
Women the world over rejoiced when the Ta-Ta towel launched last year, a ridiculous-looking piece of towelling that slings over your neck and holds up your boobs to prevent the problem, and there are various other methods of damage control: from boob deodorant to sticking sanitary towels down your bra (glamour level? Off the charts).
it’s so hot ? i wish i could put my titties in a ponytail— i love girls (@fauxdreamgirl) July 5, 2018
But right now, it's too hot to actually deal with the problem, so we'll stick to complaining. People with even a hint of underboob cleavage are airing their grievances online and wishing the hot weather away. We feel your pain.
All the future holds for me now is underboob sweat, blotchy red heat rashes, simply enormous fluffy hair that looks frizzy and ugly no matter what and huge dark circles under my eyes from being too hot and sweaty to sleep. That's it forever. Date me!!! #heatwaveUK pic.twitter.com/508t79KBhp— mrs rosa diaz (@isawfireworks) July 23, 2018
Is anyone in the uk actually asleep right now or are we all just awake and melting cos honestly the underboob sweat is real— Louise ? (@Louise_Lamb) July 24, 2018
having big tits in this weather is no joke. Can’t even walk down the stairs without getting underboob sweat— Beth (@b3th_lucy) July 23, 2018
The underboob sweat is beyond a joke... and I'm flatter than a pre-pubescent child! how on earth do you big boobied ladies cope!?!? #heatwave pic.twitter.com/yoOjBrWek6— Healthy Living (@ArtHealthLiving) June 25, 2018
Underboob sweat. Thighs sweaty and rubbing. Armpit and leg hair seen to grow at an alarming rate. Already been through two pair of primmark sandals. BRING ME RAIN! #Heatwaveuk— gina (@Mydailymotherb1) July 23, 2018
105 degrees today. If I could reclaim all of my underboob sweat from today I know that could be self-sufficient in all of my water needs for a full year.— Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) July 24, 2018
Don’t get me wrong I love this weather but I am quickly dehydrating everyday due to the volume of underboob sweat I am producing.— Katie Will (@KatieWillxo) July 23, 2018
Some shared their solutions for dealing with the issue.
Like an old man, I take out a tissue to wipe my underboob sweat— I love Monsta X (@meangaydracula) July 23, 2018
Definitely my least favourite part of this heatwave is the ceaseless bra-washing.— Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) July 23, 2018
big tiddy culture is going on a nice walk then coming back finding the nearest bathroom and immediately going to wipe off your underboob sweat— the flappy spookster (@imxnis) July 23, 2018
With the warm weather here to stay, perhaps we should try looking on the bright side, like @erikajanusss?
Getting under boob sweat is a blessing in disguise bcos it means my boobs r finally in the position to have an underboob, well done x congrats x— Erik (@erikajanusss) July 23, 2018
At least men are suffering too, in their own way.
Her: underboob sweat is the worst— Bob Roberts (@alltaken1945) July 22, 2018
Me: I have a ballsack
Her:
