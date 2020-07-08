Starface Wants To Change The Way We See Our Acne

The skeptical position is that it's all just cute branding, and at the end of the day, Starface is still trying to make your zits go away. How can the brand square skin acceptance with skin-improving products? "Really, I want to encourage people to celebrate individuality," explains Schott. "I’m probably always going to have some spots and that's okay with me. Finding joy is more important to me! I don't want a product by my sink that says 'blemish' or 'imperfection' or that implies I don't have my shit together somehow. No one should have to spend money on that unless they want to. You're spending money on this — it should be nice to you."