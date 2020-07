Summer Half-Dips Are The Next Big Thing In Nail Art

According to manicurist Syreeta Aaron, an educator for LeChat Nails , the key to the half-dipped design is in the crisp dividing line (so the polish doesn't look chipped). "You'll paint the nail from the halfway point up to the tip," Aaron instructs. "Then, to create a perfect line between the color and negative space , use a small brush — an eyeshadow brush will work — dipped in polish remover and skim it across the dividing line of each nail."