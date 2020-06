Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Fortunately, we won’t have to part with many TV series, but fans of The Fosters will have to say goodbye to the beloved sitcom. As for movies, a few critics’ favorites are heading out the door, including Room, Her, Ex Machina, and Inglorious Basterds. Those who love to live vicariously through Carrie Bradshaw will unfortunately have to part with Sex and the City 2. Eighties classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be leaving the streaming platform, and fans of another cult favorite, the Back To The Future series, will have to enjoy their time with Marty and Doc before the end of the month,