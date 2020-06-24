Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020

The longest day of the year may be behind us, but the worst of summer heat still lies ahead. This season, however, is obviously different that summers in the past — instead of contending with humid outdoor activities and sweltering barbecues — we’re stuck inside, trying to imagine ourselves on a beach somewhere.
While the sweating probably won’t let up any time soon, at least your Netflix TV and movie choices will be switching it up in July. While it’s exciting to be able to binge new shows and explore new original films, unfortunately, that also means letting go of a few favorites.
Fortunately, we won’t have to part with many TV series, but fans of The Fosters will have to say goodbye to the beloved sitcom. As for movies, a few critics’ favorites are heading out the door, including Room, Her, Ex Machina, and Inglorious Basterds. Those who love to live vicariously through Carrie Bradshaw will unfortunately have to part with Sex and the City 2. Eighties classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be leaving the streaming platform, and fans of another cult favorite, the Back To The Future series, will have to enjoy their time with Marty and Doc before the end of the month,
And oddly enough, a few Will Smith-led favorites are leaving Netflix as well, like The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock, and Hitch. At least you can still catch Smith in I Am Legend.
Ahead, see the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.