While the characters of Sex and the City were in their 30s and 40s, the new show will follow the dating lives of people in their 50s and 60s — an important element, considering how rare it is to see people of this age on the small screen. Bushnell told The Hollywood Reporter that the show will reflect how, in today's society, people of retirement age aren't merely sliding into a life of leisure, but are still active participants in their lives...and, in the case of this series, very active in their love lives.