As the Black Lives Matter movement continues garnering support on a global scale, there are plenty of ways to take an active part beyond spreading awareness through social media posts. Protests and petitions have been a crucial way to make collective demands for change, but it's also important for us to make strategic monetary contributions that will support the Black community long term. From fashion brands to beauty businesses, Black-owned companies are starting to receive the long-overdue recognition that they so deserve (if you don't know about the 15 Percent Pledge yet, read this). And, it doesn't stop with online shopping — which is exactly where Airbnb comes into play.
If the online trip-booking platform serves as nothing more than a reminder of all the traveling you won't be doing this summer, we're here to convince you otherwise. While we haven't figured out a way to teleport you to that beachside bungalow abroad, we can promise a much more meaningful type of virtual experience: one that actively supports Black creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. Airbnb is currently offering a stacked lineup of virtual workshops to feed your inspirations while supporting the Black community in tandem — led by everyone from Black authors to Olympians, teaching everything from indoor gardening tutorials to high-energy workout classes.
All you need to do? Download Zoom and scroll ahead to choose your own adventure with 11 of Airbnb's top-rated hosts. In addition to acquiring a new skillset and experiencing a unique cyber world, expect to be reminded of how against all odds the human spirit has a way of bringing us all together — no matter what stands in our way.