Villanelle’s Barcelona Apartment Is Available On Airbnb

Fans of BBC's Killing Eve know Villanelle has excellent taste. Regardless of who her current handler is, the assassin always makes sure she's put up in the most glamourous living space. In season 1, it was a grandiose, eclectically decorated Parisian apartment, and in season 2, she made herself at home in London in an industrial converted warehouse full of exposed brick. Now, with season 3 nearly at its end, Villanelle finds herself in a Barcelona flat that's somehow even more enviable than the last two, which makes it that much more exciting that the actual apartment is available for rent on Airbnb.
Unlike season 1's iconic Parisian apartment, which was built on a sound stage, the season 3 apartment is a real spot where you can stay as soon as it's safe to travel once again. Villanelle's fictional home is actually located in Barcelona and is listed on Airbnb under the name Our House: Architects' Flat.
On the home-sharing website, it's described as an "unusual, very spacious 'Art Nouveau' flat," which was originally designed in 1906.
The space has a reception hall, studio, dining, kitchen, living room, gallery, two bedrooms, and one bathroom, many of which are rooms featured on this season of Killing Eve.
While Villanelle is put up in the place as a perk of her very risky job, you'll have to pay $285 a night to rent it on Airbnb. Ahead, get a closer look at the apartment where you could one day live out a fashionable fantasy inspired by the most in-vogue TV villain around.
