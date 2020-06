Villanelle’s Barcelona Apartment Is Available On Airbnb

Fans of BBC's Killing Eve know Villanelle has excellent taste . Regardless of who her current handler is, the assassin always makes sure she's put up in the most glamourous living space. In season 1, it was a grandiose, eclectically decorated Parisian apartment , and in season 2, she made herself at home in London in an industrial converted warehouse full of exposed brick. Now, with season 3 nearly at its end, Villanelle finds herself in a Barcelona flat that's somehow even more enviable than the last two, which makes it that much more exciting that the actual apartment is available for rent on Airbnb.