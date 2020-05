Villanelle Is A Carrie Bradshaw For Our Disillusioned Generation

The self-centered, egomaniacal impulses that made Carrie a successful writer — have you ever thought about the fact that she throws pretty much everyone she knows under the bus in her column for the sake of a good story? — are the same that make Villanelle a successful assassin, who literally throws people under the bus. This carefree attitude extends into their shared ability to make any random thing they throw on look good, as well as their refusal to make their style be just one thing. This season, even when she’s off the clock and thus out of her hilarious disguises, Villanelle continues to be a style chameleon, easily trading a floor-length floral gown from The Vampire’s Wife for a slouchy suit and brogues for that epic bus fight with Eve. Though Carrie lacked Villanelle’s flair for playing with gender expectations through her clothes, she, too, was known, especially in earlier seasons, for unceremoniously switching from a simple ribbed tank to a fresh-off-the-runway designer dress in a manner that felt revolutionary at the time.