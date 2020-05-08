Villanelle Is A Carrie Bradshaw For Our Disillusioned Generation

The envy-inducing SATC ethos of working a glamorous job, sleeping with whomever you want, and dropping insane sums of money on shoes has been bastardised within an inch of its life, like a game of telephone gone wrong as microgeneration after microgeneration of ambitious young women gain access to the HBO classic. But for most of them, especially now that the economy is reeling and there’s a growing awareness of the evils of capitalism, that’s changing. Which brings us to 2020 — when, disillusioned with the state of the world, we look to a beautiful, stylish, charming assassin.