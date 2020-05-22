How Augustinus Bader Became A Cult Skin-Care Brand Overnight

Of course, this couldn't be just any cream. This was Augustinus Bader's The Cream, and its slightly heavier-weight companion The Rich Cream, two advanced moisturizers that seem to have grown their following and reputation as "the cream that works" strictly through word of mouth. (The Body Cream, which launched last July, enjoys the same status for everything below the neck.) In skin care, what it means for a product to "work" is almost entirely subjective; what works for one person may not for another. But anecdotally from those who swear by it, The Cream acts as a kind of panacea, albeit a pricy one. If you have fine lines, it smooths them; if you have dryness, it treats it; if you have acne, it clears it up.