If you miss the deadline to submit your direct deposit information (or if you’re an American living abroad), the check will be mailed to the last address the IRS has on file for you. If this is incorrect, you should notify both the USPS and the IRS . The IRS notes that it can take up to 6 weeks for change of address to be reflected in their records. It’s possible that filing your 2019 taxes may be faster than this method — and you’ll get your taxes out of your way, too.