As American are still reeling over lost finances during the coronavirus pandemic, the promise of stimulus check payments is keeping many patiently waiting by their mailboxes. Checks are in the process of being mailed or deposited, now, though much about them is still quite unknown. While the process of receiving the government-approved amount of as much as $1,200 may take as little time as a few days from now or upwards of five months from today through mid-September, the Senate has already approved the $2 trillion bill drafted to aid those suffering financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — the result of which has shut down businesses and caused many people to lose their jobs.