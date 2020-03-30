View this post on Instagram

Full, unwavering self love begins with loving on, respecting and valuing every single part of who I am. ⁣ ⁣ Every iteration, ⁣ every mood, ⁣ every style, ⁣ every moment ⁣ and every strand.⁣ 🙌🏾❤️ ⁣ I Got my hair shaped and styled by @octobergloryhair and I’m letting her breathe during this #quarantine. Before all the non-essentials closed in the DMV, my sister @befiercebefab and I snuck outside for an impromptu shoot when no one else was around and we needed 20 minutes to take in the sun. 1/⁣ ⁣ #photocredit: @befiercebefab⁣ #aseriesofselflove