Harry & Meghan Will Reportedly Spill The Royal Tea In New Book

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might officially be ready to spill the royal tea.
A new tell-all called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is slated for release this summer. While it is certainly not the first book about Harry and Meghan Markle, this one stands out for one very good reason: the couple reportedly both gave their permission for the book — along with an interview. So this hot tea, well, it would be straight from the source.
While no official announcement regarding the biography has been made by its publisher, Dey Street Books, although Refinery29 reached out for more details, the Amazon listing for Finding Freedom promises “unique access” to Harry and Meghan’s life, which is now officially non-royal. The change has reportedly not been easy for Harry, who has been spotted volunteering with Meghan in Los Angeles, where they currently call home.
Advertisement
“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,” the Amazon description of the 320-page book states, “dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”
While “few know the true story of Harry and Meghan,” the book’s writers, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who both cover the royal family, are in a position to get it. They are able to write about “the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can,” the book’s description boasts, and were able to get those closest to the couple to participate.
It is unclear who in Harry and Meghan’s inner circle spoke to the writers of the book. The couple reportedly spoke to the authors before they left the U.K. It is also yet to be seen how deep the book will dive into Meghan’s relationship with her father, the birth of their son Archie, or their decision to take a step back from the royal family.
Still, Finding Freedom promises to be “an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”
Finding Freedom is out August 11.
Advertisement