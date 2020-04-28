Prince Harry Landed A Part In An Upcoming Netflix Special

From the Royal Family to the Netflix family, Prince Harry is making moves. Not long after his wife, Meghan Markle, contributed a voiceover to Disney, Variety has announced that Prince Harry is slated to appear in an upcoming Thomas The Tank Engine special for Netflix. His segment was reportedly filmed back in January, when the couple first announced they'd be stepping back from their duties as senior royals, and with two TV roles now under their 2020 belts, this might be a clue as to how the rest of their non-royal lives are going to go.
On January 8, the couple announced their exit from royal life and revealed their intent to become "financially independent." The specifics of their careers post-Buckingham Palace are still unfolding, but we certainly wouldn't complain about seeing more of them on our screens.
“Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” Prince Harry says in his introduction to the special, per Variety. “I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures."
The episode, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the series, includes Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles as animated characters, set back during Charles's schoolboy days when the controller of the railway, Sir Topham Hatt, is taken to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor. Rosamund Pike also voices a character in the episode.
Despite moving to California and appearing in TV shows, the royal couple haven't shed their old pursuits for Hollywood life just yet. One of their first Los Angeles outings was with Project Angel Food to deliver food to local families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine" and will land on Netflix in the U.S. on May 1 and Channel 5′s “Milkshake” strand in the U.K. the next day.
