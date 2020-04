Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Film Debut Is Exactly What Her Fans Needed

Though Prince Harry was recorded on camera talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger about potential voiceover work for Meghan at the Lion King premiere in 2019, Meghan’s connection to Elephant was sparked neither two years prior. In 2017, Meghan and Harry met with the filmmakers in Botswana for their charity, Elephants Without Borders, and they apparently wanted to sign Meghan to the film right away. Meghan will now donate the salary she received from Elephant to Elephants Without Borders.