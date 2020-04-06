Story from Movies

Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Film Debut Is Exactly What Her Fans Needed

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
American princess Meghan Markle bid farewell to royal duties, and now is back to living her best Hollywood life. The former Suits star made her Disney+ debut as the narrator in Elephant, and the reviews are in: Fans are loving Meghan’s soft, soothing voice, and the important message she’s spreading. 
Elephant tells the story of a herd of elephants as they make their way from the Okavango Delta to the Zambezi River and back again. The film, from Disneynature, is focused on the matriarch of the herd, which was one of the reasons why Meghan signed on to provide voiceover for the doc in the first place. 
“[Meghan] was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” Vanessa Berlowitz, who made the film alongside Mark Linfield, explained to People. “How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power — it’s about consensual leadership. It’s also very inclusive, as well — very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that.”
Given the backlash that Meghan has received before and after her exit from England, it’s heartwarming to see fans so receptive to her new work, one that combines her passion for acting with philanthropy. 
Though Prince Harry was recorded on camera talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger about potential voiceover work for Meghan at the Lion King premiere in 2019, Meghan’s connection to Elephant was sparked neither two years prior. In 2017, Meghan and Harry met with the filmmakers in Botswana for their charity, Elephants Without Borders, and they apparently wanted to sign Meghan to the film right away. Meghan will now donate the salary she received from Elephant to Elephants Without Borders. 
What’s next for Meghan? While she’s already planning more charitable endeavours alongside her husband, it’s unclear if she’ll continue to work with Disney — or find a new creative outlet. Until then, may we suggest she record some audiobooks for those of us in social isolation?
