Wait, Was It Prince Harry Who Got Meghan Her Disney Deal?

Let’s take it back to the U.K. premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. Meghan and Harry stepped on to the gold carpet looking like literal royalty. Meghan just wanted to chat with Beyoncé and Jay-Z about setting up some playdates between Archie, Rumi, and Sir, and maybe getting a cameo in a video soon. You know, since she’s got free time. Harry had other plans. He made a beeline for Iger, with that “my wife is talented” look in his eyes, and got to work.