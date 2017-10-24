Meghan Markle's Sister Has A New Book & The Title Alone Is Eyebrow-Raising

Meghan Markle's sister hasn't even published her book yet, but the forthcoming memoir is already raising eyebrows.
Samantha Grant, who is Markle's half sister (by way of their father), has a memoir on the way titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Presumably, the title is a reference to the fact that the Suits star is dating Prince Harry.
The title sounds like it could be the name of an exposé about just why Markle is allegedly "pushy," but Grant insists that's not the case. During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, Grant told the hosts, "Well, it is true that I'm writing a book and the title is accurate, what is not true [is] this unbelievable swell that's been created that it's some sort of slamming 'tell-all.'"
Plus, as Us Weekly points out, an unnamed source told E! News earlier this year that Grant and Markle don't have a close bond. Grant and Markle were raised in separate households, with Markle being raised as an only child, the source claimed.
"Meghan was raised as an only child and split her time between her parents' homes. Her parents were divorced when she was 1-and-a-half years old and she largely lived with her mom though her parents had an extremely amicable relationship and co-parented often, having Sunday supper and taking vacations together," the source told E! News. "Samantha was not a part of that life and in no way shape or form did Samantha raise Meghan until she was 12. Meghan saw her on occasionally at family functions but never on a regular basis. For about two weeks when Meghan was 12, Samantha moved in with her dad (and Meghan was still splitting time between homes). She has seen her once since then. It's been 23 years."
It's not clear how much of the book will actually be about Markle — but if this source is trustworthy, there could be some juicy details involved in the memoir.
