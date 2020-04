Why Do People Hate My Nose Job So Much?

Sometimes I catch sight of my nose in the mirror or in pictures and I'm taken aback by how well it fits me. It's just right — a better version of the nose I had before. So why does it feel as though so many people hate it? I asked Naveen Cavale , consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon and clinical director at King's College Hospital in London, to shed some light on the matter. "For older generations especially, hospitals are dangerous places and surgery is a dangerous thing," he told me. "There is also a generational 'get on with it' and 'be thankful for what you've got' attitude. But nowadays, we are in a position to change things if we want to." This makes a lot of sense, considering some of the comments have come from much older relatives.