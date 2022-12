Why Do People Hate My Nose Job So Much?

Sometimes I catch sight of my nose in the mirror or in pictures and I'm taken aback by how well it fits me. It's just right – a better version of the nose I had before. So why does it feel as though so many people hate it? I asked Mr Naveen Cavale , a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon, to shed some light on the matter. It isn't as straightforward as it seems. "For older generations especially, hospitals are dangerous places and surgery is a dangerous thing," he told me. "There is also a generational 'get on with it' and 'be thankful for what you've got' attitude. But nowadays, we are in a position to change things if we want to." This makes a lot of sense, considering some of the comments have come from much older relatives.