Kaitlynn Carter Says She Faced A Drastic Life Change After Splitting From Miley Cyrus

View this post on Instagram

I am so thankful I get to share my experience on The Hills with @kaitlynn. She has been such a sense of light while we film stressful situations, and I have felt comfortable opening up to her since the minute we met. That’s rare. Since we obviously aren’t able to film or get together right now, we thought it would be fun to catch up together in a LIVE so you could join us! We quizzed each other on some silly things and talked about some stuff we needed to get off our chest. Thank you to those who watched and sent us questions. We had so much fun and will definitely be doing another one soon, so stay tuned!