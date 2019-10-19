Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Rumored Romance May Be Explained On The Hills

Could the upcoming season of The Hills include a confessional that will tell us exactly what was going on with Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus?
As season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings continues production, star Brody Jenner revealed that fans can expect true-to-life plot lines, including an arc about his high-profile split with Carter, his former wife. But if the show rips from the headlines, then we have to address the elephant in the room: could Cyrus — after her rumored short-lived romance with Carter post-Jenner (and post-Liam Hemsworth) — possibly make a season 2 appearance?
Carter and Cyrus never publicly confirmed if they were a couple or just close friends, and this could be a chance to clear the air. Jenner, who opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the next season, did not confirm just how much of the breakup The Hills plans to cover, but said the stars’ personal lives — like, say, maybe that time Carter and Cyrus vacationed in the Mediterranean together — are fair game for the cameras.
“There's no preparation for the kind of things that they throw at you. If you prepare for something, they'll throw a complete curveball,” Jenner said.
“Obviously, the way The Hills is, they pry and they go in and they want to know all this shit that you don't want them to know,” Jenner added. “It's a process but, like I said, ultimately we signed up for this for a reason and it's to let people into our lives and you need to respect that and you gotta play ball.”
In that spirit, it would make sense for Cyrus to merit at least a mention. After she and Carter were spotted at Lake Como in August — about a week after Carter announced her split with Jenner, and just days after Cyrus announced her breakup with Hemsworth — the pair were romantically linked for two months before reportedly calling it quits.
However, the real plot twist would be if Cyrus made it on the show and gave us some answers — and with The Hills, anything is possible.
