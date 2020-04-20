Kaitlynn Carter Says She Faced A Drastic Life Change After Splitting From Miley Cyrus

For the most part, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have avoided explicitly discussing their very public romance and split since they went their separate ways in September. But for the first time, in a candid interview with fellow The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port, Carter detailed the emotional toll of struggling with a breakup while in the public eye.
“What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, okay, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own,” she said. The attention on her breakup left Carter surprised. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a shit about me by myself. I had no plan in place...I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home.”
Carter recalled a friend suggesting she spend a casual night out, and her shock at being swarmed by paparazzi.
“I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody, or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own,” Carter said. “My mind is just swirling.”
Carter and Cyrus dated and reportedly moved in together last summer, following Carter’s split from Brody Jenner. Though the relationship was short-lived, Carter clarified in November that it wasn’t just a fling.
“Although [the relationship] was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that,” she wrote in a November essay for Elle. “This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the ‘norm,’ and lived.”
The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season, but a release date has not yet been announced.
