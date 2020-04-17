Story from TV Shows

New Evidence Proves Bachelor Nation Did BIP‘s Jenna Cooper Dirty

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
It took almost two years, but Jenna Cooper has finally cleared her name. So much Bachelor drama has happened since her season of Bachelor In Paradise, which resulted in her brief engagement to Jordan Kimball, that you may have forgotten the scandal that rocked Bachelor Nation to its core. In short, screenshots of text messages appeared to show Jenna talking to an alleged "sugar daddy."
In the messages, Jenna claimed her relationship with Jordan was fake, much to the surprise of Jordan. This story, reported by Reality Steve, subsequently ended Jenna and Jordan's engagement. Jenna has always maintained her innocence, and finally, with the help of lawyers, gathered enough evidence to convince Reality Steve to delete the original story and issue an apology.
Reality Steve is the main source of Bachelor fans' spoilers, and he's become a trusted name in the behind-the-scenes of the franchise. On a podcast recorded with Jenna released on Thursday, the host says the original story was "the biggest misstep" he's ever had.
This has been a long time coming. For anyone who doesn’t recognize this dress, this day, this devastation...I was supposed to be happily announcing my engagement during the Bachelor in Paradise finale show. Instead, I was very publicly accused of cheating with a “sugar daddy.” 3 poorly crafted fake text screenshots were posted all over online, and my fiancé went on an interview rampage claiming it was all true and dumped me on Instagram. I denied it from the very beginning, but no one would listen, and I didn’t have much support from people that I thought I could trust. That huge smile on my face was wiped off for months. I was extremely sad and confused why anyone would want to make this up about me, and wondering what I ever did to deserve the bullying and threats I received. I was told by the network to stay quiet because of my contract, and later came to them with the proof my attorneys and I found, but they wouldn’t help stop the attacks and lies. Looking back, I wish I would have spoken up sooner, and could have shared with you what was going on. After I proved the texts never came from my phone, the story gets more interesting as I later found proof of two different women (that I’ve never even met), who were involved in helping create this whole scandal. I spoke with Reality Steve, and we exchanged information and put the pieces together to prove how this smear campaign was created. I am glad I finally reached out to him to clear this up, and thankful that he retracted the story, deleted everything, and apologized. I know many of you have been patiently waiting to find out the real story of what happened..So we recorded a podcast with more details which is up right now if you’d like to listen. I did this for all of you who have supported me, my family, and especially my daughter. I want to teach her how important it is to stand up for yourself no matter who might come against you, to stay true to your morals and who you are, and that God knows your heart and will always protect you. So happy to clear my name and move on from all of this!❤️ #Vindicated #BachelorInParadise #AndThatsTheTea

On the podcast, Jenna explains that her lawyers had a forensic team extract all of her text messages from her phone and search for the messages she allegedly sent, which includes texts like "Me and Jordan aren't together for real...He means nothing to me and never has."
She says two different services found no evidence of the screenshotted texts on her phone, proving they were faked. Furthermore, once she took this information to Reality Steve, the two pieced together information that identified the source of the misinformation campaign as at last two different women who they opted not to name.
Jenna is careful not to accuse Jordan of being involved in fabricating the texts in the podcast since much of the language in them was taken from her messages with her ex-fiancée. She still takes issue with how he handled the scandal — something Jordan won't apologize for.
"Everyone wants the public apology from me, right? Well, my character was attacked as I tried to help and the person I tried to help said I did it," he tweeted on Thursday, referring to the fact that Jenna initially blamed Jordan for the fabricated texts when the scandal first broke. "It’s very unfortunate how this all went down. Every step of it, however we since, have both become happier and I wish us all the best."
Jenna recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She revealed she was dating Raleigh, NC real estate broker Karl Hudson IV in January.
Listen to her tell-all below.
