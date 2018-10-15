BIP's Jenna Cooper Explains What Her Forensic Test Really Meant

Jenna Cooper, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant who was accused of being a fraud, has released a statement regarding the text messages allegedly sent from her phone.
"A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone," a spokesperson for Cooper said in a statement to Refinery29. "Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts."
In August, following the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, reality TV blogger Steve Carbone released screengrabs of messages allegedly from Cooper. The messages implied that Cooper, who got engaged to Jordan Kimball on the show, was "faking it." Per the messages, which had been sent to Carbone by a man claiming to have received them, she had a separate boyfriend off-camera, and was on the show to "network." In the months following Paradise, Kimball has denounced Cooper, and Cooper has implied via her Instagram that she is working to clear her name. Included with her statement was a full report on the findings of the investigation.
In addition, Cooper's statement denounces Kimball, whom she claims changed his behavior as soon as production wrapped. Kimball, a noted personality on the show, apparently made it clear to Cooper that there was only room for one "celebrity" in the relationship. Kimball did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
"She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together," the statement concludes.
