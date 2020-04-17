New Evidence Proves Bachelor Nation Did BIP‘s Jenna Cooper Dirty

View this post on Instagram

This has been a long time coming. For anyone who doesn’t recognize this dress, this day, this devastation...I was supposed to be happily announcing my engagement during the Bachelor in Paradise finale show. Instead, I was very publicly accused of cheating with a “sugar daddy.” 3 poorly crafted fake text screenshots were posted all over online, and my fiancé went on an interview rampage claiming it was all true and dumped me on Instagram. I denied it from the very beginning, but no one would listen, and I didn’t have much support from people that I thought I could trust. That huge smile on my face was wiped off for months. I was extremely sad and confused why anyone would want to make this up about me, and wondering what I ever did to deserve the bullying and threats I received. I was told by the network to stay quiet because of my contract, and later came to them with the proof my attorneys and I found, but they wouldn’t help stop the attacks and lies. Looking back, I wish I would have spoken up sooner, and could have shared with you what was going on. After I proved the texts never came from my phone, the story gets more interesting as I later found proof of two different women (that I’ve never even met), who were involved in helping create this whole scandal. I spoke with Reality Steve, and we exchanged information and put the pieces together to prove how this smear campaign was created. I am glad I finally reached out to him to clear this up, and thankful that he retracted the story, deleted everything, and apologized. I know many of you have been patiently waiting to find out the real story of what happened..So we recorded a podcast with more details which is up right now if you’d like to listen. I did this for all of you who have supported me, my family, and especially my daughter. I want to teach her how important it is to stand up for yourself no matter who might come against you, to stay true to your morals and who you are, and that God knows your heart and will always protect you. So happy to clear my name and move on from all of this!❤️ #Vindicated #BachelorInParadise #AndThatsTheTea