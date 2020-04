For the many who are patiently (or impatiently) refreshing their bank accounts, waiting for the direct deposit stimulus check to come through, there is finally some good news. The IRS announced on Saturday that the first wave of people eligible for the coronavirus stimulus check would start to see the money deposited in their bank accounts as of that day. While the rollout has been slow to start and is predicted to take up to five months, Americans eligible for the check, which will include up to $1,200 for single people, have been keeping a watchful eye on the the news too see when and how to access the government-funded money. Now, that wait is finally paying off.