The Stimulus Package Hurts Abortion Providers, Immigrants & Anyone With Student Debt — But It Helps Corporations

"We are disappointed that corporations get $500 billion, while immigrants get cut out of health provisions or economic relief," Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "We are disappointed that hospitals got bailouts, but hospital workers are left in the dark. In this bill, House Democrats need to fight for debt cancellation, a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and shut offs. We need to ensure that everyone in our country, regardless of immigration status, gets financial relief for the duration of this crisis.