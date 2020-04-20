38 CBD Beauty Products Women In Weed Actually Use

If you want to know how to protect your hair and skin at the beach, you ask a surfer. When it comes time to shop for new beauty product releases, buyers have all the best insight. But when you want to navigate the rapidly-growing cannabis beauty and self-care space, it's the women who work in weed that have all the answers.
To celebrate 4/20 — the unofficial cannabis holiday with more than a few origin theories — we tapped 10 women who are dominating their corner of the industry for the hemp- and CBD-spiked beauty products they swear by for a healthy complexion, relaxing bath, better intimacy, and so much more.
You won't find any THC prerolls recommended by budtenders ahead (that kind of celebrating depends on your local laws and personal health), but you will find sophisticated tinctures, balms, and bath bombs picked by women who have joined various parts of the "green rush." From a cannabis investor to an indie New York ceramic pipe designer, a reality star-slash-dispensary owner to a grow software professional, the raddest women in weed are sharing their cannabis picks, ahead.
Of course, don't forget that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, so be sure to read all the fine print to see how your state controls products with any form of cannabis (even non-psychoactive) before placing an order. Because of this, availability varies by state.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
