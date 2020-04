This realization first fully dawned on me during the sixth episode of my rewatch of Juan Pablo’s Bachelor season . At this point, the Bachelor season 18 crew has traveled from America to South Korea to Vietnam and, finally, to New Zealand. In the era of coronavirus, it is difficult not to immediately consider all the airports the cast has walked through, all of the people they have passed on the way to their gate, and all of the air they shared with a couple hundred people on their many aircrafts. And those thoughts come before the scene that will truly shock you in this time of society-wide distancing and hand washing.