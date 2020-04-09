The evening portion of the episode’s group date takes place at the Hobbiton set in New Zealand, where the Lord of the Rings movies were filmed. Juan Pablo eventually gets some alone time with fan-favorite Sharleen Joynt after kissing both Renee Oteri and Nikki Ferrell, at least according to the way the footage was edited. Juan Pablo starts making out with Sharleen before she can get a word in. After nine hours of aggressive Juan Pablo behavior, this isn’t even the moment that forced me to reel back in horror and panic from the confines of my quarantine bunker.

