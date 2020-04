The Case For At-Home Glamour

I have been thinking a lot about Dora and Nora this past week. Partly this is down to having more time on my hands to do things like rereading comforting books. Largely though, it's because these twins – brash, glitzy, ready for battle – are an interesting embodiment of a question playing on my mind. There’s been a glut of articles and tweets about work-from-home outfits ; about putting on make-up for remote meetings; whether it’s neoliberal to dress for productivity by changing out of pajamas by 9am; or the buzz of putting on a ballgown to drink a bad martini on the sofa. As millions of people find themselves unable to leave their homes (if they are lucky enough to have them) plunged into physical estrangement from the outside world, I can’t stop asking myself: Who do we dress for when we get up and put on our clothes each day ? Is it a decision made for ourselves? Or for the eyes of others — partners, friends, family, colleagues, admiring strangers?