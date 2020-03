Pressure has mounted for employers to step up protective measures for their employees and many have not responded as aggressively as employees think they should be. Workers at companies like Amazon and Instacart are staging protests asking their employers to improve safety precautions, pay, and benefits as more people are depending on these services than ever. Even with these measures, Walmart still has not instituted a limit on how many customers can be in one of its stores at a time. “They have to go somewhere to get food,” Bartlett told CNN. “And so we’re trying to find a way to strike that right balance to make sure that people have the access they need, but do it in the most responsible way.”