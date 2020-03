Instacart Workers Are Planning A Massive Strike — Here’s Why

Currently, Instacart workers, like many workers across the country, have only been offered the standard two-week sick leave if they fall ill⁠ — however, the company will only provide paid sick leave if workers test positive and can provide proof — during a time when tests are limited and extremely hard to come by. However, Instacart's offer only stands until April 8, according to VICE, before the worst wave, or the peak of coronavirus cases , is thought to even hit the U.S.