Their first day at the Big Muddy casino doesn’t go so well after the former owners barge in. But, Wendy sets them straight: “We are bigger than you and we are meaner. We do not lose.” Still she can’t get them to sell their hotel to her. Marty also has a visitor by the name of Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Francis Dukes), who is there to look over his books. She’s tough, but fair, which makes moving money through the Missouri Belle very hard. Almost as hard as it was for Marty to apologize to Ruth. Asking her to lie to Wendy seemed easy by comparison. He wants to start moving money through Big Muddy, despite Wendy’s preference that the new casino stay clean. Seriously, these two could not be worse at communicating right now.

